Karnataka Records 21 Fresh Cases Of Monkey Fever, Major Symptoms You Should Be Aware Of

Karnataka Records 21 Fresh Cases Of Monkey Fever, Major Symptoms You Should Be Aware Of

Monkey fever is spreading in Karnataka with 21 fresh cases reported in Uttara Kannada district. This viral disease is endemic to the Western Ghat region and can spread from one human to another.

Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district reported at least 21 cases of monkey fever on Friday, said officials. Eight of the patients among 21 were admitted to the hospital and 13 of them are undergoing treatment at home. The medical term of monkey fever is Kyasanur forest disease (KFD). It is a very unique disease and public health problem that is largely witnessed and detected in the belts of the Western Ghats of India. The virus called KFD (KFDV), known as an arbovirus of the family Flaviviridae is what causes the disease.

Authorities in Karnataka are trying to spread awareness and precautionary measures among people regarding this disease. At least 21 cases were reported on Friday and now the officials are vigilant to not let it spread further.

What Is Monkey Fever And Who Are At Risk?

KFD is a seasonal tick-borne haemorrhagic viral fever and can on occasion be fatal. This virus is mostly found in forest covered regions. Thus, people living near those areas are at very high risk. Humans can also get this infection if they ever come in contact with monkeys. The transmission happens due to a specific tick species which can infect humans if a person is bitten or scratched by a monkey However, monkeys are not responsible for spreading the disease further. The transmission can happen faster from human to human.

TRENDING NOW

What Are The Symptoms Of Monkey Fever?

If you experience any of these symptoms, immediately consult a doctor:

Sudden rise in body temperature Backache Fever accompanied by chills Headache Nausea and vomiting Swollen lymph nodes Muscle pain Poor reflexes Cough Poor vision