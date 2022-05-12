Karnataka On High Alert Over Tomato Flu Outbreak: All You Need To Know About The New Infection

Karnataka On High Alert Over Tomato Flu Outbreak: All You Need To Know About The New Infection

Tomato flu causes dark red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and later severe dehydration among the ones who are infected.

Even as we wait for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic to end, another infection which has been named Tomato flu has made its way to Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Around 80 kids have been infected by the virus so far. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Karnataka health officials have stated that the state is on high alert. According to the reports, contiguous Karnataka districts - Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagara and Mysuru - have been directed to keep a vigil on daily travellers from Kerala.

What Is Tomato Flu?

Tomato flu is an unidentified flu. It is categorised under the rare viral disease, which causes dark red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and later severe dehydration among the ones who are infected. Why is it named tomato flu? Well, the answer is hidden in its name. The disease causes red blisters, which look like tomatoes, which is why it is known as tomato flu.

What Are The Symptoms of Tomato Flu?

Reports suggest that Tomato flu is currently dominant in the kids who fall under the age group of 5 or less. Doctors have stated that kids infected with Tomato flu had symptoms like:

TRENDING NOW

Red coloured large blisters High fever Body ache Joint swelling, and Fatigue

One of the serious symptoms of Tomato flu is 'severe dehydration. And dehydration can lead to:

Cramps Skin problems Nausea Vomiting Diarrhoea Discolouration of hands, knees, buttocks Coughing Sneezing, and Runny nose

Should You Be Worried Too?

The world is fighting the worst healthcare battle against the COVID-19 pandemic for two and half years now. At this point in time, another virus outbreak can be worrisome, isn't it? However, the Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar has urged people to stay calm and he also asserted that there is no need to panic at the moment. "There is no need to panic as the authorities have been asked to remain alert. Moreover, the Tomato Flu is endemic to Kerala," he said.

Does It Have Any Connections With COVID-19 Virus?

No, not really. Tomato flu is still an unidentified fever, however, it has nothing to do with the SAR-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19. Asserting the same, Sudhakar said, "Though some symptoms are similar to Covid-19, the Tomato Flu has nothing to do with Covid-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also."

You may like to read

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES