Karnataka News: Bengaluru Makes COVID Test Mandatory For Patients With Respiratory, Flu-Like Symptoms

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
Karnataka has made COVID tests mandatory for those with ILI or SARI symptoms, with a helpline launching soon. The positivity rate in the state remains at 3.82%.
This is a breaking news more details are awaited.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information