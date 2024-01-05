Karnataka News: Bengaluru Makes COVID Test Mandatory For Patients With Respiratory, Flu-Like Symptoms

Karnataka has made the COVID test mandatory for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), said State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu on Friday, adding that a helpline will be launched tomorrow.

