Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Monday announced that the state will vaccinate all those between 18 and 44 years of age free of cost at government hospitals across the state. The Centre will bear the cost of vaccination of those above 45 years, he said. For the first time in the state's history, the Karnataka cabinet also resolved to allow home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period. To contain the alarming spread of the virus, the state government has also decided to impose two-week lockdown starting from April 27 night till May 10.

Sever die after consuming hand sanitiser to curve alcohol craving

As liquor shops remained closed in many states due to Covid-related restrictions, many people are struggling to cope with alcohol withdrawal symptoms. To satisfy their alcohol craving, some people are even consuming hand sanitiser, leading to the death of a few. In the latest such incident, seven people reportedly died after consuming hand sanitiser in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra as they couldn't find alcohol due to Covid-related restrictions in the state. Last month, three brothers who were addicted to alcohol died after consuming hand sanitiser in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Just two days before that, there were reports of two persons who had died after allegedly drinking sanitiser in two different incidents in Andhra Pradesh. There have been several such deaths related to consumption of hand sanitiser from across the country in the past year. Health experts recommend use of hand sanitisers containing over 70% alcohol, in the absence of water and soap, for Covid-19 prevention. They also cautioned that hand sanitisers are meant for external use only and are toxic if ingested.

Alcohol consumption may increase severity of COVID-19

On the other hand, some studies have indicated an increase in alcohol consumption during lockdown, which in turn was associated with increased depressive symptoms and lower mental wellbeing. The WHO also advises people to minimize their alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic as it can compromise the body's immune system and increase the risk of adverse health outcomes. Heavy alcohol use is already documented as a risk factor for pneumonia and other lung infections and the development of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which is one of the main complications of COVID-19. Some preliminary studies also suggested that chronic alcohol consumption is a probable risk factor for the severity of COVID-19.

Is it a right decision to allow home delivery of liquor?

Taking all the above points under consideration, health experts have been proposing a regulated approach to liquor access rather than a complete ban on sale. What do you say?

With inputs from agencies