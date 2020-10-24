Indian cricket legend and captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Kapil Dev, was admitted to a Delhi hospital with complaints of chest pain in the wee hours of Friday. He underwent an emergency angioplasty procedure and is said to be stable. Also Read - Women and men share these three common heart attack symptoms

In a statement, Fortis Escorts, New Delhi, said, "Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev, Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days."

Later in the day, a short statement on his Twitter account said, "Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery."

What is emergency angioplasty?

This is a life-saving emergency procedure performed to restore blood flow to the heart. Doctors act quickly to locate and treat the site of a blockage. This procedure significantly reduces damage to the heart muscle and helps to preserve heart function. During the procedure, a doctor will insert a catheter through a vessel in the femoral artery at the top of the thigh or the radial artery in the wrist. Once this is done, the catheter is snaked up into the blocked or narrowed artery in the heart. A balloon at the tip of the catheter then expands and presses a wire-mesh stent into the artery wall. This procedure is usually performed immediately after a heart attack.

Warning symptoms of a heart attack

Signs and symptoms of a heart attack can be confusing, and you may often not suspect that you are experiencing a heart-related event even in the presence of symptoms. Common signs of a heart attack include moderate to severe chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea. You may also experience a radiating pain in the arms and chest. But the symptoms may be different for men and women. If you are a woman, you also need to be alert to pain in the back, arm, neck, shoulder and/or throat. You may also experience vomiting, nausea, fatigue and shortness of breath along with this pain.