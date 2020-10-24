Indian cricket legend and captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Kapil Dev was admitted to a Delhi hospital with complaints of chest pain in the wee hours of Friday. He underwent an emergency angioplasty procedure and is said to be stable. In a statement Fortis Escorts New Delhi said “Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev Age 62 years came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur Director of Cardiology Department