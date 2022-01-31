Kajol Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Don't Want Anyone To See My Rudolph Nose; 5 Common Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

Kajol Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Don't Want Anyone To See My Rudolph Nose

In the post, the actress mentioned that after contracting the deadly COVID-19, some of the primary symptoms she is suffering from are a red, runny nose.

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan has tested positive for Covid-19. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter Nysa, writing that she was too embarrassed to show anyone her red nose, due to cold, like the fictional Rudolph reindeer. In the post, the actress mentioned that after contracting the deadly COVID-19, some of the primary symptoms she is suffering from are a red, runny nose. Posting a picture of her daughter, she wrote: "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll."

Check out Kajol's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

While COVID-19 has infected and impacted almost everyone in the country - both physically and mentally. B-Town was in the news currently for logging the maximum number of cases. Famous singer Lata Mangeshkar to Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, many faces in Bollywood have fought the deadly virus infection successfully in the last few months. While COVID-19 can affect every individual differently (depending mainly on the body's immunity) and thus show different symptoms, there are a few common symptoms of COVID-19, which one may notice after contracting the virus. Let's discuss them.

5 Common Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

Coronavirus is a viral infection that usually targets the respiratory system after entering the body through the nose, ear, or mouth. Some of the common symptoms that one may notice right after getting infected by the COVID virus are:

Runny nose Fever Headache Extreme fatigue Body ache or muscle pain

While the above-listed symptoms are the most common symptoms, there can be some unusual or uncommon symptoms that one can also experience after catching the COVID virus infection. These are:

Diarrhoea Skin rashes Chest congestion Trouble in breathing Loss of smell and taste Sore throat

Mumbaikars are currently battling the third wave of coronavirus with a steady rise in the daily numbers. According to the latest updates, On Sunday, Mumbai reported 1,411 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 10,44,470 and the toll to 16,602. With 3,547 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,12,921, leaving the metropolis with 12,187 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

