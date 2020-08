The virus that causes COVID-19 is highly infectious and can spread through the mouth or nose. This is why there is so much emphasis on wearing a face mask. Whenever an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, virus laden droplets or particles can travel from their mouth or nose onto your face. You catch the infection when you breathe in these tiny droplets. But the droplets can also enter your body through your eyes. If you touch any contaminated surface and then touch your eyes with your dirty hands, you may get the virus. This virus is airborne for some time and, hence, it may also attach itself to your eyes. That is why expert are now saying that alongside the other precautions like frequent washing of hands and wearing a face mask, you also need to protect your eyes from the virus. Also Read - Coronavirus reinjection: Hong Kong man tested positive again months after recovering from COVID-19

Infectious diseases expert and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also said that in addition to wearing face masks, people should consider wearing goggles or eye shields for increased protection from COVID-19. According to him, goggles provide “perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces.” Mucosa is the moist tissue that lines certain parts of the human body. He further adds that, “You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye. Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So, if you have goggles or an eye shield you should use it.” Even the CDC recommends protective eye wear for health care professionals “in areas with moderate to substantial community transmission.” Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 31,67,323 as death toll reaches 58,390

STEPS TO TAKE TO PROTECT YOUR EYES

Eye protection is absolutely necessary in the current scenario. Here, we list a few things that you can do to keep yourself safe. Also Read - Mother to child transmission of COVID-19 may be a possibility: Here’s what pregnant women must know

Avoid contact lenses for a while

Wearing contact lenses will not increase your risk of infection. But you may be more prone to touching your eyes. This puts you at risk of infection. So, shift to prescription glasses till the pandemic is over. This will keep you safe.

Wear glasses or goggles

Your eyes can get infected via the respiratory droplets of an infected person. Even if your eyesight is fine, wear sunglasses or goggles to shield your eyes even if you are already wearing a face mask. Pick something that covers the sides of the eyes as well as the bottom and top parts to ensure maximum safety.

Keep your hands away from your eyes

For most people, touching the face is an unconscious act. Therefore, it is difficult to not do this. But given the current scenario, you have to consciously try and keep your hands away from your face, especially your eyes. You never know what your hands have touched.

Follow proper hygiene and social distancing

Follow all the precautionary guidelines laid down to fight the pandemic. Wash your hands frequently and always wear a face mask. Social distancing is important too to keep airborne particles at bay.