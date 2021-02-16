The COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use require two doses for the inoculation to be effective against the virus. But scientists are also working at finding a single-shot vaccine that will reduce the wait time for the benefits to show. Moreover, till now, there has been some debate on whether previously infected people are eligible for the vaccine, whether it will have any adverse effects on them or if it is even required. Many studies are being conducted on these topics. So, it comes as good news that a new study found that people who were previously infected with the COVID-19 virus responded very strongly to just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This was regardless of when they were infected and whether or not they had detectable antibodies against COVID-19 prior to receiving the vaccine. This study was conducted by researchers from the Bar-Ilan University. Also Read - Covid-19 virus can survive four to seven days on glass, plastic and stainless steel

Is one dose enough for previously infected people?

According to the researchers, the strong response to one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine among those previously infected regardless of the duration between infection and vaccination is good news. Researchers say this finding can help countries make informed decisions regarding vaccine policy. For instance, they can decide whether those previously infected should be vaccinated on a priority basis and, if so, with how many doses.

Absence of antibodies post-infection may not mean less protection

According to researchers of this study, the findings also offers reassurance that not having detectable antibodies after being infected does not necessarily mean that protection following infection is lost. For the study, published in the journal Eurosurveillance, the research team included 514 participants. Seventeen of them were infected with COVID-19 anytime between one and ten months before receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Antibody levels of the entire cohort were measured prior to vaccination and thereafter to determine response to the vaccine.

Experts to study vax efficacy in different groups of people

The response among those previously infected was so effective that it opens the debate as to whether one dose of the vaccine may suffice, the team said. However, the researchers emphasise that their findings should be confirmed in a larger cohort before reaching definitive conclusions. The researchers are continuing to follow healthcare workers after their second dose to better understand how long the vaccine will protect against COVID-19 in different groups of people.

(With inputs from IANS)