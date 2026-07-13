Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill dies aged 78: Cause of death revealed; was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : July 13, 2026 1:23 PM IST
Jurassic Park Actor Sam Neill Death News: Renowned New Zealand actor Sam Neill, famous for his roles in 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Piano', breathed his last on Sunday. He was 78. In an official statement, his family members said that Neill's death was sudden and unexpected.
According to the reports, In 2023, Neill disclosed he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. His family's statement said he "remained cancer free" when he died.
This is a breaking news, more details will be added soon...