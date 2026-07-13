Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill dies aged 78: Cause of death revealed; was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

The actor Sam Neill, known for his roles in the Jurassic Park films, has died aged 78. His family says "the loss was sudden and unexpected", adding he died in Sydney "surrounded by family, and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life". In 2023, Neill said he had been diagnosed with cancer, but in April this year revealed he was cancer free.

Sam Neill, Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders actor, dies aged 78

Jurassic Park Actor Sam Neill Death News: Renowned New Zealand actor Sam Neill, famous for his roles in 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Piano', breathed his last on Sunday. He was 78. In an official statement, his family members said that Neill's death was sudden and unexpected.

According to the reports, In 2023, Neill disclosed he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. His family's statement said he "remained cancer free" when he died.

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