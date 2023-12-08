Junior Mehmood Dies of Stomach Cancer At 67: Warning Symptoms of Stomach Cancer That Are Often Ignored

He had been battling stomach cancer for some time and succumbed to the disease after a long and valiant fight.

Bollywood actor Junior Mehmood breathed his last on Thursday. He was 67 and was suffering from stage four stomach cancer. According to media reports, the actor's family confirmed his demise. The statement read, "Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15 am at his residence. He was suffering from stomach cancer. May his eternal soul rest in peace."

The actor is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and a grandson. In his illustrious career, he has featured in more than 200 films.

Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, was born on June 25, 1956, in Mumbai. He started his career as a child artist and appeared in films like "Mohabbat Zindagi Hai" (1966) and "Naunihal" (1967). He went on to become a successful character actor, known for his comic timing and memorable performances in films like "Caravan" (1971), "Haathi Mere Saathi" (1971), and "Mera Naam Joker" (1970).

Often, the early stages of stomach cancer present with subtle symptoms that are easily ignored. Indigestion, bloating, and stomach discomfort are common occurrences, often attributed to dietary changes or stress. However, overlooking these seemingly minor issues can have serious consequences.

Here are some of the warning signs of stomach cancer that are often ignored:

Unexplained weight loss: If you're noticing a sudden and significant change in your weight, make sure to visit a doctor immediately. Persistent heartburn and indigestion: Occasional indigestion is normal, but chronic heartburn and indigestion can indicate something serious happening inside your body. Changes in bowel habits: Never ignore the unusual changes in your bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or blood in the stool. Nausea and vomiting: While nausea and vomiting can be caused by various factors, it should be highlighted to medical experts. Unusual abdominal pain: Any unusual or persistent pain in the upper abdomen, especially around the stomach area, warrants medical attention. Loss of appetite: A sudden and unexplained loss of appetite, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms, should raise concerns.