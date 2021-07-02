Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Delta Variant; Know Its Efficacy, Price And Other Details

The Delta Variant was first found in India and is now spreading quickly across the globe. According to the WHO it is currently present in almost 99 countries.





As the world battles the ferocious second wave of coronavirus, experts have warned about the ability of the newly detected Delta COVID-19 variant in becoming dominant in the coming months. The variant was behind the surge in the cases and the root cause of the second wave which wreaked havoc worldwide. This highly transmissible and contagious strain is also capable of evading the immune system to a great level and cause extreme severity among the patients. However, in a major relief, the COVID-19 vaccine maker company Johnson&Johnson said that a single dose of their jab has shown strong neutralising antibody activity against the Delta (B16172) variant, with immunity lasting at least eight months. According to the reports released by the company, the results of the phase-III trials of the vaccine have shown that the jab is 85% effective against severe/critical disease and demonstrated protection against hospitalisation and death from the deadly coronavirus.

J&J's Vaccine Can Also Neutralise Other COVID-19 Variants

The phase-III trials, submitted preprint to bioRxiv, showed the vaccine was consistently effective across all regions studied globally, including in South Africa and Brazil, where there was a high prevalence of rapidly emerging Beta and Zeta (P2) variants during the study period.

It also generated neutralising antibodies against a range of other SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, which increased over time, such as the Gamma (P1) variants and the Alpha (B117), Epsilon (B1429), Kappa (B16171), and D614G variants, as well as the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. "Today's newly announced studies reinforce the ability of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people globally," said Paul Stoffels, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson, in a statement on Thursday.

"We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against Covid-19 and elicits neutralising activity against the Delta variant. This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine's ability to protect against multiple variants of concern," he added. Further, data from a sub-study of the company's Phase 1/2a Covid-19 vaccine study, also submitted preprint to bioRxiv, showed that humoral and cellular immune responses generated by the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine lasted through at least eight months.

T-cell responses, including CD8+ T-cells that seek out and destroy infected cells, persisted over the eight-month timeframe examined. "Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine generates a strong neutralising antibody response that does not wane; rather, we observe an improvement over time. In addition, we observe a persistent and particularly robust, durable cellular immune response," said Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. "With each new dataset, we build on our solid foundation of evidence that our single-shot Covid-19 vaccine plays a critical role in ending the pandemic, which continues to evolve and pose new challenges to global health," he added.

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Its Efficacy

Reports have suggested that the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has a great efficacy that helps in preventing severe illnesses among the COVID-19 infected individuals. The CDC in its latest report has stated that the J&J's vaccine has shown the efficacy of 66.3% in clinical trials.

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Price and Other Details

According to the reports, the J&J's COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available in India by July end. The company is expected to keep the price somewhere between USD 25 that is Rs 1,871.33 approx. (this is based on the reports). The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 is a single-dose vaccine and it is compatible with standard vaccine storage and distribution channels with ease of delivery to remote areas. The vaccine is estimated to remain stable for two years at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius), and a maximum of 4.5 months at routine refrigeration temperatures of 36 - 46 degrees Fahrenheit (2-8 degrees Celsius).