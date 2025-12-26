Johnny Smacks Opens Up About Newborn Son’s Health As Family Spends Christmas In Hospital

Johnny Smacks shares a heartfelt health update on his newborn son as the family spends Christmas in hospital.

Irish star Johnny Smacks McMahon has shared a heartfelt update on his newborn son JJ's health, as the family spent Christmas in hospital together. Fans around the world have been supporting the popular presenter during his emotional time. At the start of this month, the 34 year old the 2 Johnnies star and his wife, Annie, welcomed their first child, JJ, who was born with a rare condition called gastroschisis. In this condition, a part of the baby's intestine grows outside the body due to a gap in the abdominal wall.

What Happened To Johnny Smack's Baby Son?

And after the results of the early pregnancy, scam doctors knew JJ would face challenges. After birth, he had to undergo multiple surgeries to carefully reposition his bowel. At times, when the family feared for his survival, JJ has shown remarkable strength. In a social media post on Christmas, Johnny shared a happy photo of the trio celebrating together in hospital. Little JJ was even pictured wearing a Tipperary jersey with The 2 Johnnies printed on the back a sweet nod to his famous dad.

What Is Gastroschisis In Newborn Babies?

Gastroschisis birth condition where a baby is born with a small opening in the abdominal wall, usually near the belly button. Because of this opening, part of the intestine starts to grow outside the baby's body. A doctor can diagnose this condition during pregnancy through an ultrasound scan. Babies born with gastroschisis usually need surgery soon after birth so that they can place the organ back to normal. With proper medical treatment, advance advanced neonatal treatment, and regular monitoring, many babies recover well and go onto live healthy lives. Can you please check now?

JJ Is on The Mend- Johnny's Message

In his caption, Johnny thanked fans for their support and delivered a positive health update: "JJ is on the mend, we can't wait to get him home. Hope ye all have a brilliant Christmas " he also expressed how grateful and any are for the care they have received, and for the kind messages send bye their fans from across the world.