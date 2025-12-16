Joe Ely Cause Of Death: Here's Everything We Know About Texas Singer-Songwriter’s Demise At The Age Of 78

Joe Ely Cause Of Death: Legendary Texas singer-songwriter Joe Ely, 78, passed away at his home in Taos, New Mexico, according to a statement released on social media on Tuesday. The singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1980s for driving a new wave of texas-based music that brought together rock and country fans died on Monday, with his wife and daughter at his side.

She Never Spoke Spanish to Me singer passed away due to several health complications such as Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson's and Pneumonia, as per the statement. "Legendary songwriter, singer, and raconteur Joe Ely died today from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson's and Pneumonia. His beloved wife Sharon and daughter Marie were at his side at their home in Taos, New Mexico. Ely was born February 9, 1947 in Amarillo, Texas," the Facebook post read.

"He was a leader of the extraordinary parade of artists raised in Lubbock who later settled in the live music capital of Austin. Ely signed with MCA Records in the 1970s and spent more than five decades recording and performing around the world. A full obituary and more information will follow in the coming days."

Joe Ely Health Complications

Talking about his deteriorating physical condition, on September 9, a Facebook post was shared under his handle that read, "Beloved singer-songwriter Joe Ely, known for his legendary contributions to American music, has recently been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease. Together with his wife Sharon, Joe is sharing their journey not to dwell in hardship, but to bring understanding, awareness, and hope through the healing power of music."

All About Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson's And Pneumonia

Lewy Body Dementia or LBD is a complex brain disorder that causes cognitive decline which worsens over time. This medical condition can also affect other parts of the body and bodily function that may prevent people living with the medical condition perform simple tasks that once came easily. Some of the most common signs of LBD include cognitive impairment, unable to stay focused, visual hallucinations, unbalanced movement, sleep disturbances, autonomic dysfunction, depression and anxiety.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive brain disorder that causes problems with movement, mental health, sleep, pain and other health issues. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains that this disease can cause the nerve cells in parts of the brain to "weaken, become damaged, and die", resulting in problems with "movement, tremor, stiffness, and impaired balance." The effects of Parkinson's disease can make a person with the condition find difficulty walking, talking, or completing other simple tasks.

Pneumonia is an infection that is caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi that affects the air sacs or alveoli of one or both lungs. This infection allows the lungs to fill up with fluid or pus which can cause mild to serious symptoms that may include a cough with or without mucus, fever, chills and trouble breathing. The NIH states that certain types of pneumonia can be prevented by vaccines and good hygiene and heart-healthy living can also lower your risk for pneumonia.

