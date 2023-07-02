Jo Lindner, Famous Bodybuilder, Dies At Age 30 Following A Sudden Aneurysm: Are Steroids To Be Blamed?

Jo Lindner, Famous Bodybuilder, Dies At Age 30 Following A Sudden Aneurysm

'Lost An Absolute Legend': Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Dies Aged 30 Of Aneurysm. What happens when a person suffer Aneurysm? What causes it? Let's find out in this article.

A heartbreaking news has left the entire fitness industry in a deep state of grief. Jo Lindner aka Joesthetics, a well-known social media fitness influencer, passed away at the age of 30 after suffering a sudden aneurysm. His girlfriend Nicha confirmed his death on Instagram and said he died yesterday from an aneurysm as she paid tribute to 'the amazing and incredible person in this world.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: 'Yesterday he passed away by aneurysm. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace on my neck that he made for me .. then..we just lay down and cuddled..waiting for the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. then this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept saying that he pain his neck .. we do not really realize it... until it too late. [sic].

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICHA (@immapeaches)

What Happened To Jo Linder?

Jo Lindner's physique had been admired almost by all and had been a mentor for many. The dedication Lindner has shown to maintaining his physique is an inspiration to all aspiring bodybuilders. However, he had previously been exposed to steroid use, which led to the development of gynecomastia, a condition that causes the breast tissues to grow and the nipples to burn. Although the reason for Joesthetics' demise has been confirmed as a sudden aneurysm. Let's understand what causes this condition.

What is an Aneurysm?

According to his girlfriend Nicha, who shared the tragic news on her Instagram account, his sudden death was caused by a fatal coronary aneurysm, which is characterised by the weakening of blood vessels and subsequent arterial swelling.

An aneurysm occurs when a portion of the artery wall becomes weak, causing it to abnormally expand or inflate out. Aneurysms can have unidentified aetiology. Some people possess these from birth. They may also run in families. Aneurysms can also be brought on by aortic disease or trauma.

Who Is at Risk?

Your chance of developing an aneurysm may increase if your family has a history of the condition. Some of the risk factors of this condition also include: High cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking are among other risk factors.

Gone Too Soon...: Tributes Pour In For Jo Linder

Tributes poured in on Instagram following the untimely death of the German YouTuber, also known online as "Joesthetics."

His friend Noel Deyzel said: "Rest in peace Jo. I still keep checking my phone waiting for your reply so we can meet at the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOEL DEYZEL 🇿🇦 (@noeldeyzel_bodybuilder)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo Lindner (@joesthetics)

This is a developing story, more details will be added soon.

