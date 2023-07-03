Jo Lindner Aka Joesthetics Passes Away At 30: Explaining Possible Connection Between Steroids And Aneurysm

Jo Lindner Aka Joesthetics Passes Away At 30

Famous bodybuilder Jo Lindner died at 30 due to aneurysm. What caused this condition? Everything explained.

Jo Lindner, a well-known bodybuilder and social media influencer, also known as 'Joesthetics,' died on Monday (1st July 2023). He was 30. Lindner's girlfriend Nicha shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, adding that the influencer died as a result of an aneurysm. Nicha explained details of her final moments with 'Joesthetics' in the Instagram post's caption, saying the 30-year-old had been feeling neck problems a few days before his sad demise.

What Is Aneurysm?

An aneurysm is caused by blood vessel thinning or weakness, which results in the expansion or rupture of an artery. Aneurysms are most commonly found in the aorta, brain, back of the knee, gut, or spleen. Internal bleeding and stroke can occur as a result of a burst aneurysm. It is sometimes lethal.

Aneurysms frequently do not cause symptoms until they rupture. Treatment options range from observation to emergency surgery. The choice is determined by the aneurysm's location, size, and condition.

Jo Lindner's Death: What Caused His Sudden Demise?

Many people in the fitness industry were shocked upon hearing about Jo Lindner's sudden death. Many 'Joesthetics' admirers expressed their affection and tributes on social media. Several people took to Twitter to express their grief over the bodybuilder's death. However, the sudden demise didn't go well for his fans. After knowing of Jo's death, fans speculated about the role of performance-enhancing drugs and whether they may have led to his death.

According to reports, Jo admitted to using drugs to help his muscles grow. The next question is whether steroids can cause aneurysms or death. To understand what caused this condition and Jo's untimely death, we reached out to the experts and asked about the link between the use of steroids and an aneurysm. Here's what we found out.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Neeraj Mehta, Fitness Coach paid his tribute to the late fitness model and said, "As a fitness coach, I'm saddened by Jo Lindner's untimely passing. While an aneurysm has been confirmed as the cause of death, investigations are ongoing as sudden fatalities are uncommon. Steroid use may contribute to health conditions, but aneurysms can also result from genetics or family history. Jo Lindner's girlfriend mentioned his recent unusual symptoms, adding complexity to the situation. As fitness professionals, it's important to educate about steroid risks and promote overall well-being. However, definitive conclusions on the role of steroids should await the investigation's findings. My heartfelt condolences go out to Jo Lindner's loved ones."

Jo Was Worried About His Health

Prior to his demise, 'Joesthetics' had done an interview with Bradley Marten for Bradley Martyn Raw Talk. In the interview, the bodybuilder mentioned that he had a ripping muscle disease, which caused the muscles to be extraordinarily sensitive to movement and tense upon a bump or contact.

"The heart is also a muscle, that's my biggest concern that what if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp... That makes me scared. That's why I'm staying away from bodybuilding competitions too much."

"The usage of anabolic steroids might result in serious negative effects such as aortic dissection. This can lead to hypertension and atherosclerosis, both of which are causes of aneurysms." Can we blame anabolic steroids for such fatal health conditions? "No formal link has been established between Lindner's death and his reported usage of steroids."

