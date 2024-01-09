JN.1 Variant Symptoms In Children: 10 Warning Signs of COVID And The Order In Which They Appear

JN.1 Variant Symptoms In Children: 10 Warning Signs of COVID And The Order In Which They Appear

Are you infected by the COVID-19 virus? Here are 10 warning signs of the JN.1 COVID variant that shouldn't be ignored.

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has brought with it a new variant known as JN.1, which is spreading rapidly across the country. As per the latest data shared by the Union Health Ministry, there have been 682 cases of COVID caused by the JN.1 variant reported in 12 Indian states. These cases include 199 from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 139 from Maharashtra, and further cases from Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and Haryana.

JN.1 Variant Surges: Know the 10 Early Symptoms to Watch For

With the rise of this new variant, it is crucial to be aware of the common symptoms of COVID and the order in which they appear. This knowledge can help individuals identify the virus early and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others.

At present, the most common symptoms observed in COVID patients include:

TRENDING NOW

Shortness of breath Feeling tired or exhausted An aching body Headache Sore throat Blocked or runny nose Loss of appetite Diarrhea Continuous cough, and Loss or change to the sense of smell or taste

However, it is important to note that these symptoms may manifest differently in each person and not follow a standardized pattern.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Be Prepared, Not Scared: JN.1 Symptoms, And Order of Appearance

According to experts, the order in which COVID-19 symptoms appear can vary from person to person. Unlike certain diseases that show a predictable course, COVID-19 presents a wide range of symptom start patterns, making it challenging to identify a definitive timeline for symptom development. This means that individuals may experience symptoms in a different order after viral exposure.

You may like to read

Researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) have conducted a study on COVID-19 symptoms and their appearance. According to their findings, the initial symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle pain, or headache. These symptoms are often followed by symptoms such as nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

How To Stay Safe From COVID-19 JN.1 Variant?

In light of the increasing cases of COVID JN.1, it is crucial to prioritize the safety of oneself and others. Adhering to preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of infection. Some key steps include:

Getting Vaccinated

Vaccines have been proven to be effective in preventing severe illness and reducing the transmission of COVID. It is essential to get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Maintaining Good Hygiene Practices

Regularly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol, helps eliminate the virus from hands and reduces the chances of infection.

Wearing Masks

Wearing masks, especially in crowded public places, can prevent the spread of respiratory droplets and minimize the risk of infection.

Practicing Social Distancing

Maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others, particularly in enclosed spaces, reduces the likelihood of coming into contact with the virus.

Avoiding Crowded Places And Poorly Ventilated Areas

Staying away from crowded areas and ensuring proper ventilation in indoor spaces helps minimize the risk of transmission.

Following Respiratory Etiquette

Covering the mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing can prevent the spread of respiratory droplets containing the virus.

Staying Informed

Keeping up-to-date with the latest guidelines and recommendations from reliable sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authorities can help individuals make informed decisions regarding their health and safety.

In conclusion, with the rapid spread of COVID-19 1, it is crucial to be aware of the common symptoms of COVID and the order in which they appear. While the symptoms may vary from person to person, being vigilant and following preventive measures is essential to stay safe. Getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowded places, practicing respiratory etiquette, and staying informed are all important steps in reducing the risk of infection. By taking these precautions, we can collectively work towards controlling the spread of COVID and protecting ourselves and our communities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel