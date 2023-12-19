JN.1 Variant Alert: Kerala at Ground Zero, Masks Return as India Battles New COVID Strain

JN.1 Variant Alert: Kerala at Ground Zero, Masks Return as India Battles New COVID Strain

JN.1 Variant Triggers Alert: Masks Back, Govt Issues Advisory as New COVID Strain Surfaces in India. Read on to know how lethal is this new variant and what India is doing to stay safe.

Just when the entire world was convinced that the COVID-19 pandemic threat was over and this year's Christmas will be different than what it was in 2021, and 2022, the arrival of a new variant, reportedly more virulent surfaced from several parts of the world. Named as the JN.1 variant of COVID-19, this new strain of coronavirus is currently throwing fresh challenges to healthcare workers across the globe.

After successfully warding off the lethal delta and Omicron strains of COVID-19, India is not on the verge of facing a new wave that is said to be dominated by the JN.1 variant, which has already infected a few in the country. The new variant is causing concerns for doctors and expert authorities due to its unique spike protein characteristics, which makes it worrisome. Let's know more about this new variant and why one should take full precautions when it comes to managing the containment of this COVID-19 strain.

How Dangerous Is The JN.1 Variant?

The Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 is a descendant of BA.2.86. This new variant of COVID-19 is a severely immune-evasive and fast-spreading variant, markedly different from XBB and all other prior versions of this virus. This enables it to infect people who had previous Covid infections and also people who were vaccinated."

TRENDING NOW

Talking about the nature of this new variant, the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), which is a network of laboratories that tracks genomic variants of the COVID-19 virus, Chief Dr NK Arora said, "No cause for panic (over JN.1 subvariant). The number of samples is less but these are being collected from all the states. INSACOG is closely monitoring the situation, studying the epidemiology and clinical behavior of the virus." He further added, "However, everyone should take proper precautions to protect themselves from catching this virus variant. From wearing proper masks to ensuring safe distance while in public, India should be careful about the measures to contain the spread of this new variant."

New COVID Variant Detected In India: 10 Developments

With the experience that India holds when it comes to facing a new variant of the COVID-19 virus, here comes the challenge again with the arrival of JN.1. Here are the top 10 updates about the new Covid variant:

The JN.1 Covid subvariant was first detected in Luxembourg and is a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86), which itself stems from the Omicron sub-variant. Kerala health minister Veena George on Monday said that the state high-level Covid committee is carefully monitoring the occupancy rate of ICU beds, oxygen beds, and ventilators across government and private hospitals in the wake of a slight rise in Covid-19 infections in the state. Amid a sudden uptick in the cases of Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 case in Kerala, the CM Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has made it mandatory for people above the age of 60, and those with comorbidities, to wear masks. Symptoms of JN.1 new Covid variant include fever, runny nose, sore throat, and headache. Most patients may experience mild upper respiratory symptoms, which typically improve within four to five days. As per the experts, the JN.1 Covid variant comes with a significant number of unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that may contribute to increased infectivity and immune evasion. On Monday, the Centre asked states and Union Territories to maintain constant vigil amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant in the country. In India, the Covid subvariant JN.1 has been detected in Kerala so far. Talking about the patient, the officials stated that a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test on November 18, they said, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and had recovered from COVID-19. India is getting ready for the new COVID wave: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said his government has implemented guidelines issued by the Centre in connection with a new variant of COVID-19, amid an uptick in the viral infection cases in some states. JN.1 is a mild variant that can lead to upper respiratory symptoms. However, some patients may have some symptoms more severe than others, but more or less the infection is just like any other viral infection. Should India worry about this new variant? Health Ministry to take cognizance of the current situation of COVID cases in India on 20th December 2023.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest COVID-19 developments from around the world.

You may like to read