JN.1 Subvariant Case Update: India Records 441 Fresh COVID-19 Cases But No Deaths

India records 441 new JN.1 subvariant cases of COVID-19 but no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 is still at large and the infections are spreading. The Union Health Ministry updated that 441 fresh cases of the JN.1 subvariant were recorded today but there is a silver lining. No new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of active caseload is now 3,238, which i slightly lower than the last recorded caseload. The new COVID subvariant has spread to 16 states according to ministry data. ANI report says, the total cases pertaining to this variant are 971 as of 11th January. Nine among the 16 states reported the highest number of cases in the country and here is the list: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Delhi.

Number Of Cases From Each State Of India, As Per Health Ministry

The Press Trust of India (PTI) reported today that, the country has not witnessed an exponential rise in cases and there have also not been massive hospitalisation or mortality. The symptoms are mild for most patients and they are recovering steadily at home. Maharashtra is still leading with the highest number of cases reported with 250 infections followed by 199 came from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 49 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 30 from Andhra Pradesh, 26 each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 21 from Delhi, three from Odisha and one from Haryana.

JN.1 Variant Is Less Deadly That Delta

Since the first outbreak that happened in January 2020, the total number of Coronavirus cases has been recorded as 4,50,20,942 as of this year and the death toll has increased to 5,33,412. This is the third wave of COVID-19 that the world is witnessing. The death toll was the highest during the first and the Delta wave especially from April 2021 to June 2021. Almost 4,14,188 cases and 3,915 deaths were reported by May. Luckily, the JN.1 variant has not been as deadly as the first two variants of COVID-19.

