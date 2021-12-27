Jin, RM, Suga: 3 Members Of K-pop Septet BTS Test Positive For COVID-19 As Omicron Spreads

BTS members RM, Suga and Jin have tested positive for COVID-19 after their return to Korea from the United States. Here is what the company has to say about the condition of the BTS members.

Omicron may not be as dangerous as the previous strains of COVID-19, but it is leading to a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe. In a piece of sad news, it was reported that three members of the Korean popular septet BTS members have tested positive for COVID-19. RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 after a day band member Suga was reported to be suffering from the disease.

The BIG HIT Organisation confirmed in a statement posted on Weverse that RM had no symptoms. Jin, on the other hand, has displayed just minor signs. BTS members haven't communicated with each other since their return from the United States following their concert and vacations, according to Big Hit Music.

BIG HIT's Official Statement On RM's Condition

The statement officially shared by BTS' company BIG HIT shared, "BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25. After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures."

However, BTS leader Kim Nam-Joon underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19 but the rapper exhibited "no particular symptoms."

How Is Jin Doing?

Big Hit also gave an update on Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, saying that the singer "returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions.

However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon, he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home", the company said in a statement.

The company also shared that RM and Jin also had been vaccinated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination in late August. Both members, including Suga, are undergoing self-treatment at home.

"Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea. Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," Big Hit wrote.

What About Suga?

After returning from the United States, Suga tested positive for Covid. The K-Pop superstar received his positive test result just one day after returning to South Korea, where he was immediately quarantined. He hasn't communicated with any of the other members of the group.

In a statement released by the company, it was assured that Suga is following COVID protocols. "Suga, who had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS's official time off, tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the United States and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members," the company wrote.