COVID-19 immunization drive started on January 16 in India to combat COVID-19 the disease caused by the coronavirus. Despite the news of the two vaccines Covishiled and Covaxin being safe for emergency use a fear lingers in the mind of common people. Because of which many people are giving the shot a miss to avoid complications. To ensure the people of the efficacy and safety of the vaccines available healthcare front liners got the vaccine first. However new cases of deaths after getting the vaccine have surfaced that are adding to the fear. Adding to the list of fatalities is