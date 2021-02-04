COVID-19 immunization drive started on January 16 in India to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Despite the news of the two vaccines, Covishiled and Covaxin, being safe for emergency use, a fear lingers in the mind of common people. Because of which, many people are giving the shot a miss to avoid complications. To ensure the people of the efficacy and safety of the vaccines available, healthcare front liners got the vaccine first. However, new cases of deaths after getting the vaccine have surfaced that are adding to the fear. Also Read - 'Very effective': Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine cuts virus transmission, says study

Adding to the list of fatalities is the hospital sanitation staffer in Jharkand, who died only after two days of getting the COVID-19 vaccination. The 45-year-old, Mannu Pahan was a sweeper in Medanta hospital, who had taken the coronavirus vaccine on February 1. He fell sick the next day and was immediately admitted to the hospital, where he died the same day.

151 People Vaccinated, All Safe Except One

On Monday, a total of 151 people were vaccinated at the Medanta hospital. According to media reports, nine other people were given vaccination from the same vial from which Pahan was given, and all are well. The reason for the healthcare worker is believed to be cardiac arrest. But the exact reason will be known after the post-mortem report, said Civil Surgeon Vijar Bihari, Sadar Hospital.

More Than 44 Lakh People Vaccinated So Far

In the biggest immunization drive against coronavirus, India has vaccinated approximately 44,49,552 since January 16. Reports suggest that so far, the country has successfully vaccinated 45 per cent of health workers in 18 days and is the fastest to reach 4 million mark. As many as 69.4 per cent of healthcare workers were vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh, which is the highest so far. Rajasthan comes second with more than 64 per cent of workers vaccinated successfully.

Know The Side Effects Of COVID Vaccines

Experts say that the COVID-19 vaccines trigger some side-effects, but most of them cause mild side effects after the first or second dose. The side effects may include pain, redness, swelling, fever, fatigue, muscle pain, pain in joints, nausea, vomiting, and feeling unwell. People who are allergic are advised to be careful.

After getting the vaccine, the healthcare professionals will monitor you for a while to check for a reaction. Official reports also suggest that most side effects of the vaccine happen within the first three days after vaccination.

What Are The Vaccines Available In India?

So far, only two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in India: Covaxin and Covishield. Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The Drug Controller General Of India approved both the vaccines, based on the good protective levels of antibodies they produce.