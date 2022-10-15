Jharkhand Govt Issues Alert As 4 Children Die Of Measles-Rubella In Dhanbad

More than 40 other children are currently suffering from Measles-Rubella in Dhanbad district. Be aware of the symptoms of Measles-Rubella.

There have been four child deaths due to Measles-Rubella in Jharkhand in the last two months, all in Dhanbad district, as revealed by the state health department. While two children died in Govindpur, the other two were reported from Nirsa and Tundi.

Over 40 other children are being affected by the disease in the same district, 22 cases identified in Govindpur block, eight children in Nirsa, four in Tundi and three in Jharia.

An alert has been issued in the state and special teams have been formed to conduct operations in the affected areas, especially in the rural areas of the district.

Currently, the entire district has been declared a Yellow Zone. If Measles-Rubella cases increase further, a Red Zone may be declared.

Parents, watch out for the symptoms of Measles-Rubella

Measles is a highly contagious illness caused by a virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Children affected by the disease may show symptoms such as diarrhoea, headache, cough, red eyes and fever along with rashes on the body.

Microbiologist Dr Jitendra Kumar advises parents to immediately contact a doctor if they notice such symptoms in their children. He warns against relying on home or traditional remedies, which can prove to be fatal.

You may like to read

Children who have not received Measles and Rubella vaccines are at risk of contracting the disease. These vaccines are administered to children between the ages of 9 to 15 months, in two doses. Getting the vaccines on time is the best way to protect them from the disease. For children who missed the vaccinations, experts say they should receive two vaccinations in a month for a period of five years.

District Civil Surgeon Dr. Alok Vishwakarma informed media they are accelerating the vaccination campaign in the affected areas.

With inputs from IANS