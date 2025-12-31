Jessie J Health Update: Price Tag Singer Shares Tearful Selfie Amid Her Breast Cancer Journey, How Serious Is Her Condition?

Price Tag singer Jessie J shares a rare update about her 'heavy and hard' year as people across the globe prepare to draw a 2025 curtain. The 37-year-old singer, who has been actively updating fans on her tough journey following a breast cancer diagnosis in June, recently posted a teary-eyed selfie on her Instagram story, revealing that she has been feeling low this week after a long and difficult year.

Jessie J Reflects On Her Breast Cancer Journey

She writes, "In a world full of 'everything is fine, I'm happy, I'm good, life is perfect' there is grief, hurt, pain, sadness, heartbreak and reflection and processing happening this time of year for many of us, alongside the good and great or on its own."

Reflecting on her journey throughout this year, she continued stating, "This year has been heavy and hard in many ways for all of us. For me personally one of the hardest but most magical years of my life. Personally and professionally."

In an Instagram story, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that "all the sadness has come up" this week as this is the first time she has stopped working or being in public in months. Jessie J said, "So I'm crying a lot. Writing s*** down feeling really low tbh. The lowest I have felt in a while. An accumulation of stuff just making its way to the surface and I'm letting it out."

'It's Healthy And Normal To Cry'

She continued, "Don't hold it in people. We are not superhuman or meant to be happy and positive all the time. It's healthy and normal to cry, and if someone you love is crying don't say 'oh don't cry' say 'come here.' Sending love to anyone feeling this way too right now. No positive end to this. Just I'm with ya. It's s*** sometimes."

How Serious Is Jessie J's Condition?

The 37-year-old singer announced her cancer diagnosis on June 3 and shortly after the announcement, she underwent a mastectomy, revealing that the cancer was "all gone." Later, Jessie J was also hospitalised after doctors suspected a blood clot in her lungs, six weeks after the surgery. Since then, she has been recovering and her health has been improving.

At the time, the singewr shared an emotional post on Instagram stating, "No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called 'Living my breast life'? All jokes aside (you know it's one of the ways I get through hard times). [These] last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. But your girl needs a hug..."

Expressing why she decided to share the world, Jessie J previously wrote in n Instagram post, "I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer."

