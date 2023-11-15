Jeremy Renner Displays His Fit Side As He Recovers From Freak Accident: 'Was Brought To Tears'

Ten months ago, the actor had a snow plow accident when, because of a mechanical failure, the vehicle began to slide. While trying to protect his nephew, Renner was pulled under the vehicle and crushed.

Jeremy Renner is on the road to recovery, quite literally. The 52-year-old American actor, who had a freak accident earlier this year, is recovering well. He has been updating his fans and followers on social media, and from the looks of it, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star is almost ready to bounce back.

Just a few hours ago, Renner took to Instagram to share an important health update with his followers: he is now able to jog. In fact, the 'Hawkeye' star was seen doing just that near his house. Considering the extent of his injuries, he made it look like a cakewalk. The caption accompanying the video read, "Today marks the day of 10 months of recovery First attempt at any of this activity (especially at a steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Ten months ago, during the beginning of the year, the actor had a snow plow accident when, because of a mechanical failure, the snowcat vehicle began to slide. While trying to protect his nephew, Renner was pulled under the vehicle and crushed. He was airlifted to the hospital due to blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries that confined him to the bed for the longest time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Later, he had to use a walking stick while recuperating. According to reports, the actor broke over 30 bones that required him to undergo a complicated surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

A few days ago, Renner recounted in an Instagram post that he has been exploring every type of therapy since January 14: "...every day, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light/IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

"But," the actor continued, "my greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better. Be exceptional I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you who have empowered me to endure. I thank you all."

