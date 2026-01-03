Jelly Roll Weight Loss Journey: Inside The Healthy Change That Helped ‘Save Me’ Singer Lose 90 kg

Jelly Roll, the American rapper and singer, astonishes his fans with his eyebrow-raising weight loss transformation. The weight loss journey of the American musician has been in the limelight after pictures of him circulated online, where he seems to shed 90 kg from 180 kg. In a recent interview with a leading media outlet, the 41-year-old singer and rapper finally opened up about the healthy twist he religiously followed, which contributed to his drastic transformation.

Meanwhile, a training station in the gym, coupled with supervision from the medical clinic, played a major role in his weight loss game. The singer revealed in his recent interview that he hired chef and sports nutritionist Ian Larios in 2021, who made swaps to Jelly Roll's favourite meals, including one from Waffle House.

According to reports, Roll is a fan of the restaurant's hash brown meal, scrambled eggs and sausage patties. His personal chef prepares most of his meals from scratch and would roast his vegetables into a vitamin-rich, sugarless ketchup.

Talking about the food the house prepares, Larios explained, "There is no bad food in our plan, but if you eat too much of any food, it could be bad. You can overconsume good calories, too. So it was just creating thought patterns for him where it's like, 'Let's create good habits with good food and go from there and move our bodies.' That was step one."

Sharing advice to his fans who are trying to lose weight, Roll encourages them to keep routines consistent. The American rapper explained, "A lot of dudes get to their bottom dollar, and we're like, 'I'm changing! Tomorrow in the morning when I wake up, I'm a different person!' We attack it all at once. 'I'm gonna run! I'm gonna lift! I'm gonna eat right. I'm gonna do this and this and this."

He continued, "Listen, man, because I've done this before: Just pick one of those. And you know which one you need to pick? Food. Start there. F--k everything else. Just commit yourself to 'I'm gonna count every calorie and macro that goes in my mouth.'"

