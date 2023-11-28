What Keeps Jeff Bezos Fit At 59? This Is What Fiancé Lauren Sanchez Revealed

Find out what billionaire Jeff Bezos does for this health.

In a recent interview, Sanchez revealed that while they work out together, they "cannot do the same exercises", since Bezos is "on a whole different level"..

Those who lead healthy and disciplined lives dedicatedly follow certain habits. These are habits they have picked up over the years, and ones that they are supremely diligent about. Founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos is one of them. At 59, he continues to work out, and according to his fianc Lauren Sanchez, he is a 'monster' in the gym.

Talking about his exercise routine, Sanchez recently told Vogue during an interview that while they work out together, they "cannot do the same exercises", since Bezos is "on a whole different level than [she is]". "He is a monster in the gym," Sanchez told the publication about Bezos, who is the world's third-most richest man.

In July 2023, Sanchez had posted a shirtless picture of her fianc , in which he was looking all jacked up, wearing palm-print swim trunks and emerging from the sea onto his yacht. "Is it just me, or is it hot outside?" Sanchez's caption read.

Earlier this year, Body and Soul speculated in an article that for men aged 40 to 59, a healthy body fat percentage ranges between 11 and 21 per cent, and that after Bezos' transformation, his percentage could be around "12-14 per cent". The article also stated that Bezos "enjoys a leisurely morning" and begins work at 10 am after eating breakfast. He is said to eat a protein-rich, high-fat diet.

According to the article, Bezos' personal trainer Wes Okerson has worked with him to build his strength and endurance. He reportedly does low-impact, high-resistance exercises like rowing and lifting weights. When he takes his fitness routine outdoors, he goes kayaking, paddle-boarding, or running up the hills.

According to the Vogue interview, the couple goes to bed at 9.30 pm after watching a bit of TV.

In 2018 -- during an interview with David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group -- Bezos had stressed on the importance of getting 8 hours of sleep, in order to make important decisions. He had said he makes sure to clock-in 8 hours of sleep every night, since he does not want to risk making poor executive decisions because he is "tired or grouchy". He had added that he takes "mentally challenging" decisions before lunch, or he leaves it for the next morning. "I prioritise [sleep]. I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better," he was quoted as saying.