Japanese Encephalitis In NE India: 30 Dead In Assam, 3 Cases Reported From Nagaland

Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak In Assam And Nagaland

Japanese Encephalitis in on the rise in the states of Assam and Nagaland. Know all about this viral infection caused by vectors.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a vector borne zoonotic diseases caused by mosquito bites. JE is a viral brain infection which results in the inflammation of brain tissues. In case this is left untreated the brain tissue inflammation can lead to non-repairable neuron damage. According to doctors it majorly affects the pediatric age group from 0 to 14 years.

The state of Nagaland and Assam has recently reported cases of Japanese Encephalitis. Nagaland has reported 3 cases. There have been no reports of death in Nagaland so far. But in Assam, among the infected people, 30 have already died. According to the data by the National Health Mission, the total number of cases now has become 183 in the state.

Japanese Encephalitis Is Endemic In India

This virus has been the cause of endemic in India before as well. The rural areas in particular get affected a lot. The climate in India is one of the factors why this disease spreads every year. The vector density is at its peak in the temperate regions during late summers, beginning of rainy season and also during peak monsoon.

The Need For Immunization For Japanese Encephalitis

Dr. Ramesh Sungal a Pediatrician at Apollo Hospital and Rutheek Children Care, Bangalore said in relation to encephalitis immunization, "Many cases go undetected in the early stages, as initial, dominant symptoms including vomiting and gastrointestinal pain are mistaken for other ailments. Annually, most of the cases we see roughly in children are during the rainy season."

He also went on to talk about the severity of the viral, "Severe cases are characterized by the onset of high fever, seizures, disorientation, and even coma. To avoid such complications, it is imperative to promote immunization coverage. Vaccines are safe and effective, evidence-based options to prevent the disease. Widespread immunization can significantly reduce the disease burden across the population."

Immunization is the key to avoid the outbreak of this disease. However, once the disease has spread, experts should focus more on the management of symptoms in patients and trying to limit the adverse effects of the disease.

