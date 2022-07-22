Japanese Encephalitis Claims 38 Lives And Infects 238 People In Assam

38 People Have Died After Japanese Encephalitis Broke Our In Assam

Japanese Encephalitis cases continue to rise in Assam. The disease has so far claimed 38 lives and infected 238 people in the last three weeks.

Assam is grappling with a deadly outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis. The disease has so far claimed 38 lives and infected 238 people in the last three weeks. The disease has hit more than 20 districts of the state. The main cause of this sudden outbreak has been cited as the heavy monsoon rainfall and floods.

According to officials, Japanese Encephalitis is a common disease in Assam which leads to fatalities every year during the monsoon season. According to the data from last year, a total of 40 deaths were reported.

National Health Mission Response

The Health Department has made it a priority to tackle the outbreak:

The authorities from The National Health Mission (NHM) have directed a District Rapid Response Team to keep a close watch on the situation and start the preventive measures.

A standard operating procedure and guidelines has been issued by the NHM to tackle the situation and work on the containment of the infection.

How Can People Stay Safe From This Infection?

Japanese encephalitis virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes bite during the day and night. The best way to prevent Japanese Encephalitis virus infection is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

Use insect repellent.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Get vaccinated.

Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

Use air conditioning, if available.

Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water.

Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers.

Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors.

Use mosquito nets.

Vector-Borne diseases are usually difficult to control after it has started spreading. Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging and poor drainage makes it almost impossible to stop it from erupting. Moreover, India's tropical climate favors the breeding of these vectors.

