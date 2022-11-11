live

Japan Preps Up For 8th Wave Of COVID-19: Drafts Policy On Preventive Measures

The country on Thursday witnessed 78,00 new COVID-19 infections, more than 10,000 from a week ago, and 84 deaths related to disease.

With the rapidly increasing number of new COVID-19 infections in Japan, there is a growing concern about the possibility of the eighth infection wave hitting the country. The country on Thursday recorded 78,00 new infections, more than 10,000 from a week ago, according to a news agency report. On the same day, 84 deaths related to disease were recorded.

Bracing for another wave of Covid-19, the Japanese government has reportedly drafted a new policy to step-up coronavirus measures. It has decided to revise the current five-scale alert of infection status to a four-scale one. Future COVID-19 waves with a level similar to the seventh wave or higher will be rated as Level 3, which indicates infections continue to expand, the news agency stated.

As informed by Japan's Health Ministry, COVID-19 infections may spread faster in areas with colder weather due to inadequate ventilation.

Some experts have suggested that the eighth wave of infections has started. Earlier, the Health Ministry's experts panel has warned that the next wave of infections might match or exceed the previous wave.

