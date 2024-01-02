Japan Plane Catches Fire While Landing at Tokyo Airport: Exploring Lasting Scars of Plane Emergencies

Japan Plane Catches Fire While Landing at Tokyo Airport: Exploring Lasting Scars of Plane Emergencies

Japan News: A day after witnessing horrific earthquake, a fire broke out in a plane on a runway at Japan's Tokyo Haneda airport on Tuesday.

A major fire broke out in a plane on a runway at Japan's Tokyo Haneda airport on Tuesday. As per reports, flames were seen coming out of the windows of the aircraft.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose Airport in Hokkaido and was carrying more than 300 passengers. "All 379 passengers and crew have escaped from a Japan Airlines aircraft that caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, a JAL official says. The plane is still burning," Japan's NHK news added.

The reason for the blaze on the aircraft is a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.

TRENDING NOW

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

VIDEO! Japan Airlines aircraft on fire at Haneda Airport! Firefighting operations are continuing! Japan Coast Guard plane collided with a plane! pic.twitter.com/56bl93Yosd worldwalker (@worldwalker_now) January 2, 2024

All 367 passengers on board the Airbus plane were evacuated.

Beyond the Smoke: The Unseen Scars of Plane Emergencies

While news headlines fade after aviation incidents, the hidden impact of such horrific incidences on passengers and crew often lingers long after the accident. Beyond the physical injuries, an invisible web of mental and emotional trauma can remain for over a year, leaving scary and lasting scars that require care, counseling, and most importantly understanding.

You may like to read

TheHealthSite.com reached out to experts in this field to understand what happens to the mental stability of the passengers who have been a part of such aircraft collisions, and how they can seek medical help to cope as early as possible.

"While the lasting scars of plane emergencies are real, they don't have to dictate the survivors' future. With professional support, understanding, and a concerted effort towards healing, those impacted can reclaim their lives and soar, not despite the scars, but embracing them as testaments of their incredible strength and resilience," said Dr Pratibrata Dey, Apollo Hospitals.