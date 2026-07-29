Japan earthquake: 7.1 magnitude quake leaves 13 dead; How natural disasters trigger major health emergencies

A massive earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit Japan in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving over 13 dead and many still trapped under the rubbles. Expert decodes the various health emergencies that can get activated during such natural disasters.

Japan earthquake: 7.1 magnitude quake leaves 13 dead; How natural disasters trigger major health emergencies

Japan Earthquake Latest Updates: A powerful earthquake of 7.1-magnitude struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on the southern island of Kyushu, leaving at least 13 people dead and dozens injured. Rescue teams, supported by Japan's Self-Defense Forces, are continuing search-and-rescue operations as authorities warn of strong aftershocks and possible landslides. The quake caused widespread destruction, including collapsed buildings, damaged roads, disrupted rail services, power outages, and the temporary closure of airports. Hospitals across the affected region are treating injured residents while emergency shelters provide food, water, and medical assistance.

Talking about the current situation, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo said, "Even now, there are people waiting to be rescued, and this is a race against time. We will marshal all available resources on the ground to save and rescue as many people as possible."

Since Japan is among those countries which are prone to witnessing such natural disasters, let us take a close look at what people in such areas should keep in mind when it comes to managing health.

How Natural Disasters Trigger Major Health Emergencies

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), natural disasters such as earthquakes create health crises that extend well beyond the initial destruction. The immediate impact includes traumatic injuries from collapsing buildings, burns, fractures, and fatalities. Damage to hospitals and healthcare infrastructure can delay emergency treatment, making rescue operations even more challenging.

What comes in the aftermath of such natural disasters is what matters. According to the experts, in the days following a natural disaster like this, many health issues can get triggered such as disruptions in water supply, poor sanitization, and most importantly an increase in the counts of infectious disease outbreaks. Overcrowded evacuations during such times can also trigger respiratory issues, leaving people with asthma and other underlying conditions suffer the worst.

Apart from all the physical health issues, experts have also highlighted how in the aftermath of such natural disasters, people often suffer from mental trauma, anxiety, depression and most importantly post-traumatic stress disorder, also called PTSD.

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