Jansen Kaplan Dies At 46: What We Know About His Cause Of Death, Authorities Revealed New Details

At the time of the announcement, the New York Police Department (NYPD) did not reveal Jason Kaplan's cause of death. However, recent reporting has provided clarity on what authorities believe led to his death.

Jasen Kaplan, 46, who was known for his outstanding appearance on Finding Prince Charming, passed away just hours before New Year's Eve celebrations on Wednesday at New York City hospital. The law enforcement authority confirmed the death of the celebrity make-up artist.

Jason Kaplan Cause Of Death

At the time of the announcement, the New York Police Department (NYPD) did not reveal Jason Kaplan's cause of death. However, recent reporting has provided clarity on what authorities believe led to his death.

According to a leading media outlet, the 46-year-old make-up artist died due to suicide, with law enforcement's sources listing the cause of death as "blunt impact injuries of the torso and extremities." The reporting was backed by other sources, claiming that the injuries were consistent with a fall from a height. Interestingly, authorities are now claiming that there are no signs of foul play and that there is no evidence to support that anyone else was involved in his death.

Who Was Jason Kaplan?

Jason Kaplan was a household name in the entertainment industry. He has previously worked with A-list celebrities like Eva Longoria, Cyndi Lauper, Lynda Carter, Kelly Osbourne, Bethenny Frankel and more.

Expressing an emotional tribute to Kaplan. TV star Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram and wrote, "Jasen Kaplan had a positive energy that was truly infectious. He was fun, vibrant, and always brought his A game. The world lost a one-of-a-kind gem on New Year's Eve, which still doesn't feel real."

She continued, "He was my makeup artist, but also my friend and a constant part of my team...Please tell someone you love them today. I'm holding my beautiful girl extra close Jasen loved and adored her. You will always be on the B Team, for life and the afterlife. No one is going to have better glam than I do in heaven. Rest in peace, and enjoy all the caviar and coconut cake."

You may like to read

Kelly Osbourne also paid tribute to the star, writing, "The best wingman a girl could ask for" after 25 years of friendship. "I'm devastated. I love you so much Jasen Kaplan. Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy your brought my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you! RIP my dear friend!"