James Van Der Beek Dies At 48 After Battling Colon Cancer; A Wake-Up Call For Early Screening

Kimberly Van Der Beek, wife of James Van Der Beek confirmed his passing on Instagram, following a two-and-a-half-year struggle with colon cancer.

James Van Der Beek Dies At 48: Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek passed away at 48 on Wednesday, February 11. His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, confirmed his passing on Instagram, following a two-and-a-half-year struggle with colon cancer.

James Van Der Beek Cause Of Death

Bidding goodbye to the love of her life, Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote an emotional tribute stating, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend."

According to reports, Dawson's Creek star was just 46 at the time of his diagnosis with stage 3 colorectal cancer. He disclosed his health struggle to the public in November 2024, raising a wake-up call for early screening.

Colon Cancer In India

Colon cancer or colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), India ranks as the fourth most common cancer in both men and women, with 64,863 cases and 38,367 deaths in 2022. A study published by the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) explains that this type of cancer starts in the colon or rectum when the "cells in the inner walls of colon or rectum divide in an unregulated mode to give rise to polyps".

Highlighting some of the common causes of colon cancer, RGCIRC lists issues like age, gender, diet, tobacco consumption, genetic makeup, physical inactivity and having diabetes can increase your chance of developing this chronic illness.

Signs And Symptoms Of Colon Cancer

Here are some common signs and symptoms of colon cancer that most people with this illness experience before and after the disease diagnosis:

Blood in stool Dark colored stool A change in bowel habits, persisting for more than a few days A change in stool consistency Constipation Diarrhea Unexplained weight loss Fatigue Loss of appetite Anemia Abdominal pains, cramping Feeling of a lump in the abdomen Passing of excessive amount of gas Frequent defecation An urge to have a bowel movement that doesn't go away Jaundice

Importance Of Early Screening For Colon Cancer

"Colorectal cancer is asymptomatic at an early stage and thus may escape early signs and symptoms," RGCIRC states. "This calls for being all the more vigilant and prepared for undertaking routine screening tests to handcuff the disease at an early stage and treat it appropriately." Common methods to screen and detect colon cancer includes fecal occult, blood test, sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, CEA (Carcinogenic Embryonic Antigen), CECT scan, CT scan, PET-CT scan, ultrasound, MRI and histopathology.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that following certain lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of developing colon cancer, such as increasing physical activity, keeping a healthy weight, eating a diet low in animal fats and high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding tobacco.

