In Jaipur, three pregnant women from Shastri Nagar infected with Zika virus. During the first trimester of the pregnancy, women may suffer a major loss. However, according to the TOI report, the health department officials are planning to suggest medical termination of pregnancy for those who are in the early stage of pregnancy, 3 months or less than that. As the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) law allows abortion of foetus during the said period. This has been decided after three pregnant women from Shastri Nagar in Jaipur test positive for Zika.

However, 90 other pregnant women from Shastri Nagar are under the watchful eyes of the health department other than the three women. The officials reportedly said that they would recommend the termination of pregnancy if a woman is infected with Zika virus during the first trimester. They have not suggested abortion for these three women as they have crossed the first trimester.

The health department is also collecting details of the duration of pregnancy while collecting the sample of pregnant women for testing. During the first trimester, the spine and the brain of foetus develops. But there is a high risk of the virus causing microcephaly, the condition in which the brain doesn’t develop properly when Zika infects a pregnant woman.

The health department has sent urine and serum samples of 90 pregnant women to Sawai Man Singh Medical College for testing. Officials claimed that it would be better to opt for MTP rather than giving birth to a baby with defective brain development and other abnormalities.

Until now, eight-person has tested positive for Zika in the state, including the three pregnant women. The health department has issued a micro plan to prevent Zika virus, they have mentioned in the plan that the Zika virus can pass from a pregnant woman to her foetus during pregnancy or during the time of birth.