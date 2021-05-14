COVID-19 has emerged as an elusive foe threatening mankind. Currently India is placed second in terms of number of reported cases which warrants newer therapeutic treatment options that are widely available affordable effective and safe. There are newer drugs on the horizon which have been recommended though with very limited experience & devoid of enough data about safety and efficacy. These newer options are neither easily available nor affordable. Experts have revisited some of the old molecules and have found ivermectin originally introduced as an anthelminthic to be an effective safe and affordable therapeutic option in Indian settings for prevention