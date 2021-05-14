UP was the first state to use ivermectin, followed by which, government of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam & Kerala too included it in their protocol for the treatment of mild-moderate cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 has emerged as an elusive foe, threatening mankind. Currently India is placed second in terms of number of reported cases which warrants newer therapeutic treatment options that are widely available, affordable, effective and safe. There are newer drugs on the horizon which have been recommended though with very limited experience & devoid of enough data about safety and efficacy. These newer options are neither easily available nor affordable. Experts have revisited some of the old molecules and have found ivermectin, originally introduced as an anthelminthic to be an effective, safe and affordable therapeutic option in Indian settings for prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Also Read - Delaying 2nd Covid-19 Vaccine In People Under 65 May Reduce Deaths: Study

Ivermectin is a remarkable drug as it has proven to be highly effective in various stages of COVID Infection including pre- and post-exposure phase, the symptomatic phase and the pulmonary / inflammatory phase. In the recommended dosages, ivermectin is very safe. The drug, discovered way back in 1970, is already explored in several viral diseases like HIV, Dengue, Influenza and Zika. In these days of shortages of drugs like Remdesivir, which on many occasions do not work, there is surplus supply of ivermectin in the market and the drug is easily available. It can be of great use to protect persons who came in close contact with a COVID-19 patient as well as in the treatment of asymptomatic and mild COVID patients. Also Read - Coronavirus Explained: Do All COVID-19 Patients Need CT Scans?

Ivermectin can reduce viral load by 99 per cent in 48 hours

Currently there are many brands of ivermectin available in India like iverscab, vermact, scavista etc. Ivermectin has proven beneficial unlike many other drugs tested in COVID treatment. It is also a very cheap drug, which is easy to administer and is also profoundly safe. There are many studies in support of the effectiveness of Ivermectin in cases of SARs-CoV2 infection. According to a research paper published by Australia’s Monash University last year, the use of Ivermectin triggered 93 per cent reduction in coronavirus load within 24 hours, a figure which reached 99.8 per cent within 48 hours. As of now, 3.7 billion people have been treated with Ivermectin and hence proves to have profound safety profile. Also Read - Indian Covid Variant Spreads To 44 Countries; Know If It Is More Virulent

Works as a pre-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19

Another research by Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, published last year, has shed a ray of light in portraying ivermectin’s astounding effectiveness as pre-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19 among healthcare workers. Recently, 18 large-scale clinical trials on ivermectin in COVID-19 published by American Journal of Therapeutics, have found large, statistically significant reductions in death, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance.

Indian states that allow use of this drug

In July 2020, several experts of India wrote a white paper on ivermectin, which emphasized that this drug reduces the replication rate of the infection by several thousand times. It was only after this white paper that the Uttar Pradesh government started using the drug. UP was the first state to use ivermectin, followed by which, government of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam & Kerala too included it in their protocol for the treatment of mild-moderate cases of COVID-19. No doubt this will benefit more than 40 per cent of India’s population who belong to these states.

Recently recommended for use in home isolation too

Recently, in May 2021, even, AIIMS/ ICMR-COVID-19 protocol also suggested taking ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 when patients are under home isolation and also in all mild cases of the disease. Currently more than 40 clinical trials are underway on ivermectin, including eight in India and not one has reported any major side effects yet. This includes the most prestigious institute in India i.e. AIIMS Delhi.

(This article is authored by Dr Surya Kant, Professor and Head Department of Respiratory Medicine, King George Medical University, Lucknow)

