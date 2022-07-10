Singer Shawn Mendes has postponed his Wonder world tour by three weeks due to mental health issues. A statement released on social media said, "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice."
He stated that his decision to return to touring was proving difficult to manage and taking a toll on is health. Scroll down to read the note he posted on social media about takings some time off to focus on his mental health.
Shawn Mendes' On Mental Health: Writes Heartfelt Note To Fans
He wrote, "I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point."
Shawn Mendes confessed before concluding, "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know love you guys."
Why Mental Health Is Important?
Have you been having episodes of self-doubt, depression, or any other mental health issue? Don't ignore it! Your mental health is very important to maintain your overall well-being, which determines how you are able to function psychologically, emotionally, and socially. Given the impact mental health has on your health, it is important to protect and enhance your psychological well-being using the right strategies.
Signs Of Mental Health Problems
First and foremost, you need to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health problems to be able to visit the doctor. The signs of mental health problems include:
Overeating or undereating
Low energy levels
Drinking more alcohol, smoking, or using other substances more than usual
Having unexplainable feelings of perplexity, rage, guilt, or worry
Feeling persistent despair
Extreme mood changes
Fighting with friends and family
Hearing sounds from an unknown source
Considering harming oneself or someone else
Being unable to easily carry out regular chores
What Can Help Maintain Mental Health?
While a doctor can give you the best advice when it comes to maintaining your mental health, there are a few things you can practice. These include: