I’ve Had Scratchy Throat For a Couple Days: Barack Obama Tests COVID Positive, PM Modi Wishes For His Quick Recovery

Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Obama said that he was experiencing scratchy throat for a few days before he got his test done. "I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," he wrote.

The Former US President also urged everyone to get their jobs as early as possible and also consider taking the booster doses when available. "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he added.

Replying to Obama's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery. "My best wishes Barack Obama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing," PM Modi said.

My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/mCrUvXlsAp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022

COVID-19 In USA: The Never-Ending Fight

The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President is known to contract the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.

Currently, only 2% of the US population live in a county with a "high" Covid-19 community level, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rest are at "low" or "medium" community levels, areas where there's no recommendation for masking or where immunocompromised people and those at high risk for severe disease are advised to take extra precautions against Covid-19, respectively. Total 79,517,492 coronavirus cases have been reported in the US and 967,552 people have died, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

Symptoms of COVID-19 You Should Know

As cases in India goes down massively, experts have stated that leniency in following the safety protocols can lead to a new surge in the cases. Before you decide to get back to normal life, make sure to wear your masks properly, follow social distancing, and keep your hands clean. Apart from this, here are some of the symptoms of COVID-19 that one should be aware of:

Persistent cough

Chronic headache

Fever

Body ache or muscle pain

Loss of smell and taste

Scratchy throat

Chest pain

(With inputs from Agencies)