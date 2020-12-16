A recent study has said that ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) can kill the novel coronavirus. The study said the UV-emitting LEDs can destroy coronavirus efficiently, quickly, and cheaply, adding that they can be installed in air conditioning and water systems. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 99,32,547 while death toll reaches 1,44,096

The research was published in the “Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology”. The scientists assessed the disinfection efficiency of UV-LED irradiation at different wavelengths on a virus from the family of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Also Read - Covid-19 positive Haryana Minister Anil Vij admitted to Medanta in critical condition

“The entire world is currently looking for effective solutions to disinfect the coronavirus,” said Hadas Mamane, co-author of the study from the American Friends of Tel Aviv University in the US. Also Read - Lethal black fungus strikes patients recovering from COVID-19, causes vision loss and more

In order to disinfect a bus, train, sports hall, or plane by chemical spraying, the scientists said physical manpower is needed along with time for the chemicals to act on the surface.

“Disinfection systems based on LED bulbs, however, can be installed in the ventilation system and air conditioner, for example, and sterilise the air sucked in and then emitted into the room,” Mamane said.

‘IT’S SIMPLE TO KILL CORONAVIRUS’

The scientist said it is “simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that emit ultraviolet rays”. She said, “We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light.”

“We killed the viruses using cheaper and more readily available LED bulbs, which consume little energy and do not contain mercury like regular bulbs,” she added.

The scientists believe the research has commercial and societal implications, given the widespread use of such LED bulbs.

With necessary adjustments, they said the bulbs can be installed in air conditioning, vacuum, and water systems, and thereby be able to efficiently disinfect large surfaces and spaces.

The researchers said the system must be designed so that a person is not directly exposed to the light, adding that it is very dangerous to use the UV-LED to disinfect surfaces inside homes.

(With inputs from Agencies)