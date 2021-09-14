Its Not Over Until It Is! Experts Warn People To Prepare For A Rough Few Months Of Covid

As the fear of third-wave lingers over people's heads, experts warn people to be cautious in the next few months and not let their guard down!

The first two waves of Covid-19 led to some inconsolable damage, which is why several measures are being undertaken to control the surge. With the World Health Organization warning nations of the early stages of the third wave of Covid, experts have warned people to be careful in the upcoming months. While it is difficult to predict where the Covid-19 is exactly headed next, people have been asked to brace themselves for what is yet to come.

As the race between the waves that led to new variants and higher transmission and fight to get everyone vaccinated continues, what do the next few months look like?

Reopening Of Schools, Offices Can Lead To More Covid-19 Outbreaks

Talking to Fortune, experts have highlighted that the next few months can be rough. The situation can get worse in case if a vaccine-resistant variant develops in the future. However, the risk does not end here. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and an adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden told The Fortune that even as vaccination rates grow, there will always be people who are vulnerable to the virus: newborn babies, those who can't or won't be immunised, and those who are vaccinated but develop breakthrough infections when their immunity wanes.

It is being assumed that the third wave of coronavirus might not be as deadly as the second wave of the virus, but the economy forcing offices, schools to reopen might lead to another outbreak. Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey, speaking exclusively to Aaj Tak, stated that the ongoing vaccination push will aid in the prevention of the virus's spread. "As the levels of antibodies drop every three months, the chances of the third wave are likely. In this sense, if the level of antibodies falls in the next three months, then a third wave can come. If our immunity is more than 70 per cent, the effect of Covid-19 in that group will be less, and gradually, its frequency will start decreasing."

ICMR scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar claimed that while the prospects of a nationwide third wave are slim, resuming physical education programs for pupils, stating that the decision to reopen schools should not be taken lightly because 'some recent research reveals long-term side-effects of COVID19 infection among youngsters, as well.'

Vaccination Remains The Best Defense

Precaution is better than cure, and it is what the experts have been emphasizing ever since the vaccines were approved to be administered. Despite the speculations, vaccines remain the best way to tame the current outbreak. The chances of the virus spreading widely can increase without vaccination. Osterholm told the press that it is wrong to assume that the pandemic will end in few days or few months, but vaccination is one way to slow down the surge if not eliminate it.

