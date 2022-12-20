Italy’s Birthrate Continues To Fall: Know Why The Country Is Having Serious Fertility Crisis

Italy lacks a strong political framework that could facilitate childbearing and work-life balance. A larger old population and brain drain add to the struggle.

Italy is one of the first countries to reach the lowest fertility levels. The rate has been falling for years now. While last year saw the lowest modern birthrate record in Italy, this year the same trend has been followed. Italy's National Statistics Institute (ISTAT) reported on Monday stated that the country had recorded 400,249 births last year, a decrease of 4,643 from a year earlier. Also, the provisional data for the first nine months of this year recorded around 6,000 fewer live births than over the same period in 2021.

The year 2015 was the first year with fewer than 500,000 live births and now the number is about to dip below 400,000.

As per an international media outlet, the national statistics agency of Italy reported a drop in the population by 384,000 in 2020 which was similar to a city the size of Florence being wiped off. Known for its large families once, Italy is in midst of a demographic crisis.

What might be the reasons for dropping fertility?

In 2015, Italy's population had decreased by approximately one million and it was predicted that the trend would follow in the coming years. There are many factors responsible for this population drop such as a higher old population. This has impacted the country's economic growth to a great extent. This has also become a cause behind the falling fertility rates. There are inadequate family welfare programmes and asymmetrical gender division of labour that are discouraging not only woman's participation in labour but also adversely affecting fertility as the women find themselves financially vulnerable and might be hesitant in starting a family.

Weak government policies

As per reports, Italy lacks a strong political framework that could facilitate childbearing and work-life balance. There is a lack of consensus between the political forces, the right and the left wing. There is no children allowance, few provisions for public childcare and others. Even the school day is shorter than a typical day. Moreover, in course of time, the overall number of fertile women has reduced over time and a pressing need to take advantage of immigration. Another social problem is that many women in Italy who are either self-employed or working on short contracts are not enjoying benefits like maternity leave. As per reports, sometimes they are forced to leave and at other times, they are simply laid off. Due to fewer effective policies supporting the young, more than 44 per cent of Italians (aged 25-35) live in their parental house and this could mean that family starting is bound to get delayed.

COVID and its effect on the population

Italy is known to have the second-oldest population and a stagnant economy. As per reports, 10 per cent of its population lives abroad. However, as per the international media outlets, the pandemic was able to bring roughly 100,000 Italians back home. As per some experts, this was just a partial reversal of Italy's brain drain.

