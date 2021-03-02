Several COVID vaccines have been rolled out across the globe and many countries have started nationwide vaccination programmes in the hope to stop the spread of the deadly virus and contain the pandemic. India started the world’s biggest anti-COVID vaccination on January 16 with two vaccines Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield. Vaccination is seen as a crucial tool to achieve herd immunity to stop the pandemic but the novel coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon. As per experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) it is unrealistic that Covid-19 pandemic would be over by the end of this