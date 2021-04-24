Amid the spike in the number of daily coronavirus (covid-19) cases in the country which has torn apart the healthcare system of the country the Delhi High Court on Saturday while hearing a petition on the oxygen shortage said its tsunami and we are calling it to wave and asked both the Centre and the state government to get prepared to overcome the crisis. “We Are Calling It A Wave It Is Actually A Tsunami” Citing the study of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur the court said that its assessment is that the peak of the Covid wave