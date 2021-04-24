Amid the spike in the number of daily coronavirus (covid-19) cases in the country which has torn apart the healthcare system of the country, the Delhi High Court on Saturday while hearing a petition on the oxygen shortage said, “its tsunami and we are calling it to wave” and asked both the Centre and the state government to get prepared to overcome the crisis. Also Read - Second COVID-19 Wave: Asymptomatic Patients Transmitting Virus Like A Wildfire In India

“We Are Calling It A Wave, It Is Actually A Tsunami”

Citing the study of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, the court said that its assessment is that the peak of the Covid wave will come in mid-May. “We are calling it a wave, it is actually a tsunami,” the court said. Also Read - 20 COVID-19 Patients Die At Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital Due To Shortage of Oxygen

Earlier, hearing a petition on oxygen supply, the Delhi High Court observed that it will “hang” whoever obstructs the movement of oxygen. The Delhi High Court said that if any official at the central, state, or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would “hang” that person. It said, whoever obstructs oxygen supply, we will not spare them. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: India Records Over 3.46 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, 2,426 Deaths In 24Hrs

The observation was made by the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli during the hearing of a plea by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital over the shortage of oxygen. The Delhi High court observed that “the mortality rate needs to be reduced.”

COVID-19 Battle: Delhi In Dire Need Of Oxygen

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said there might be a rapid rise in the number of cases in May and June and the country needs to be ready for the worst. He said, the Prime Minister and others are working on it and have decided to import oxygen and are also exploring the remotest possibility of generating oxygen from wherever it is possible.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government informed the court that the system will “collapse” if it did not get 480 metric tonnes of oxygen. “When will Delhi get 480 metric tonnes? Please tell us that,” the court asked the Union government while hearing Maharaja Agrasen Hospital’s petition.

20 COVID-19 Patients Die At Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital Due To Shortage of Oxygen

About 20 Covid patients died on Friday night at Jaipur Golden Hospital due to the low supply of oxygen. The hospital has appealed to authority in the national capital to arrange oxygen at the earliest.

According to the hospital, “A supply of 3.5 metric tonnes of oxygen was supposed to reach by 5 p.m. yesterday. But it reached around midnight. By then, 20 patients had died.”

Earlier, around 25 Covid-19 patients had died in the period of 24 hours in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH). It had raised an alarm for the immediate need of oxygen supply on Thursday evening as over 140 critical patients admitted in the hospitals were on ventilators and on oxygen support.

Along with Jaipur Golden Hospital, Moolchand Hospital, SGRH, Batra Hospital, on Saturday, sent SOS messages reporting a shortage of oxygen and appealed to the authority to arrange it at the earliest.