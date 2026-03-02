Israel-Iran War LIVE: Back-To-Back Missiles Strike Tehran Hospital, WHO Warns Healthcare At Risk

Israel-Iran War LIVE: Missiles Hit Tehran Hospital, Blood-Soaked Corridors Shock World; WHO Warns Healthcare at Risk

Iran continues to strike US assets across the Gulf after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and up to 40 top Iranian officials. The missiles targeted the Gandhi Hospitals in Tehran - which has left the WHO worried of a possible healthcare crash in the upcoming days.

Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Amid the ongoing tensions across Israel, Iran and US, reports have surfaced that Israeli air strikes targeted Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran, leaving several patients at high risk in complete helpless situation. The incident occurred on the second day of a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in earlier strikes.

Concerned about the current situation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said, "Health is not a target."

He further added, "Reports of Tehran's Gandhi Hospital being damaged during today's bombardment of the Iranian capital are extremely worrying," Dr Tedros wrote in a post on social media platform X, adding that the WHO is working to verify the incident. He stressed that the reports serve as "a reminder that all efforts must be taken to prevent health facilities from being caught up in the ongoing conflict."

Adding - "Health facilities are protected under international humanitarian law."

Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (ISNA) claimed the hospital was struck in what it described as "Zionist-American air strikes." Separate reports from the Fars News Agency and Mizan News Agency included videos from inside the hospital, showing debris scattered across the floor near wheelchairs. Highlighting the urgency to stop attacks on healthcare facilities, eye witnesses said that the facility suffered substantial damage and that patients were being evacuated from the building. "This needs to stop immediately".

Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Long-Term Affects On Healthcare

Strikes on hospitals can have long-term consequences beyond immediate physical damage. In war zones, healthcare systems are already under immense strain due to shortages of medicines, electricity disruptions, overwhelmed emergency units, and rising civilian casualties. A direct hit on a functioning hospital could cripple trauma care capacity, delay surgeries, and increase preventable deaths.

Public health experts warn that damage to one major urban hospital in Tehran could affect thousands who rely on it daily from cancer patients receiving chemotherapy to newborns in neonatal intensive care units.

