As India grapples with the ferocious second wave of Covid-19, cases of black fungus are being reported all over the country. Also known as mucormycosis, it is a rare but serious fungal infection caused by a group of moulds known as micromycetes, which can be found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. The infection is believed to be triggered by a variety of factors, including a high intake of zinc. Health experts told IANS that the pandemic's high intake of zinc supplements may be one of the key factors.

Zinc Use Linked To Black Fungus

Zinc, which is being used as an anti-infective and antiparasitic drug against Covid-19, could be leading to a rise in black fungus cases. In the midst of the spread of black, white, and yellow fungus in Covid-recovered patients, health experts have stated that zinc supplements could lead to mucormycosis. This happens because zinc accumulates iron in the body, which can foster the growth of mucormycosis, a serious but uncommon fungal infection caused by a group of moulds known as micromycetes.

According to Dr Dinesh V. Kamath, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals Malleshwaram, there is no direct link between zinc and mucormycosis, a fungal infection seen primarily in people with uncontrolled diabetes, increased steroid use, and immunocompromised individuals. Dr Kamnath told IANS that even though there is no direct link, factors such as increased steam inhalation and high intake of zinc supplementation can increase the incidences of black fungus in covid-recovered patients. However, more studies are required to prove this.

While he warned people against using zinc as a blanket treatment and people who have Covid should stop using them once they recover from the illness.

Covid Patients Should Avoid Steroids

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, in an earlier statement to IANS said that Covid patients with a mild form of infection should avoid the use of steroids as it increases the risk of secondary infections like mucormycosis. He advised diabetics to be extra careful while taking steroids due to Covid-19. “High dosage of steroids being taken by Covid-19 patients is of no use. Mild to moderate doses are good enough. As per the data, steroids should be given only for five to 10 days (maximum). Moreover, steroids increase the blood sugar level which can then become hard to control. This can, in turn, increase the chance of fungal infection.”

More Cases Of Black Fungus Reported In Covid Second Wave

Mucormycosis is caused by a variety of factors, and its prevalence has risen in recent weeks, particularly in the second wave. To date, the country has recorded 11,717 cases of black fungus, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana reporting the highest number of cases. Cases of mucormycosis have increased as the number of Covid cases have increased. Dr Aparna Mahajan, Consultant-ENT, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, told IANS, “This year, the virulence of Covid is more and steroids have been used indiscriminately, so several factors are playing a role in the spread of the black fungus.”

(with inputs from IANS)