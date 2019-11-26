While obesity is primarily associated with weight gain, a new study suggests it triggers inflammation in the nervous system that could damage important regions of the brain. Developments in MRI, like diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), a technique that tracks the diffusion of water along the brain's signal-carrying white matter tracts, have enabled researchers to study this damage directly. Brain changes were found in obese adolescents related to regions responsible for control of appetite, emotions and cognitive functions, said study co-author Pamela Bertolazzi from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil. The World Health Organisation (WTO) data indicates the number of overweight or