Is Your Water Bottle Dirtier Than A Toilet Seat? Read This Study's Findings

New research has found that reusable bottles contain almost 40,000 times more bacteria than toilet seats.

Reusable Water Bottles Side Effects: Many must learn how often they use water bottles. There are very few people who throw away the bottle immediately after use. Do you know how dangerous reusable water bottles can be to your health? We are not saying this, but a study has made this claim. New research has found that reusable bottles contain almost 40,000 times more bacteria than toilet seats. If you have been using the same bottle for a long time, you should be careful now.

Is Reuse Hazardous To Health?

Of course, this research is scary. Because a large number of people use water bottles on repeat. University of Reading microbiologist Dr Simon Clarke said that despite the many bacteria in water bottles, they are not so dangerous to health. Wash the bottle with warm water. He also said a water bottle has four times more bacteria than a computer mouse. Water bottles contain 14 times more bacteria than water bowls.

Bottled Water Contains Numerous Bacteria

A team of US-based researchers investigated the cleanliness of reusable water bottles.

First, they checked all the parts of the bottle three times.

According to the research, two types of bacteria were found on the bottle.

These include gram-negative bacteria and bacillus bacteria.

The researchers explained that gram-negative bacteria are responsible for a variety of infections.

At the same time, Bacillus bacteria can cause gastrointestinal problems.

Next, the research compared cleaning bottles to household items and found that bottles contained twice as many germs as the kitchen sink.

Researchers Recommendation

Clark said, "I've never seen anyone getting sick from a water bottle, till this day".

No one fell ill even after drinking tap water.

Clark said water bottles are contaminated with bacteria already in people's mouths.

The researchers recommend washing bottles with soap and warm water at least once a day before reuse.