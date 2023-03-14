Is Your Water Bottle Dirtier Than A Toilet Seat? Read This Study's Findings

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Reusable Water Bottles Side Effects: Many must learn how often they use water bottles. There are very few people who throw away the bottle immediately after use. Do you know how dangerous reusable water bottles can be to your health? We are not saying this, but a study has made this claim. New research has found that reusable bottles contain almost 40,000 times more bacteria than toilet seats. If you have been using the same bottle for a long time, you should be careful now.
Of course, this research is scary. Because a large number of people use water bottles on repeat. University of Reading microbiologist Dr Simon Clarke said that despite the many bacteria in water bottles, they are not so dangerous to health. Wash the bottle with warm water. He also said a water bottle has four times more bacteria than a computer mouse. Water bottles contain 14 times more bacteria than water bowls.
A team of US-based researchers investigated the cleanliness of reusable water bottles.
Clark said, "I've never seen anyone getting sick from a water bottle, till this day".
Follow us on