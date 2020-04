If you are slouching or leaning forward on your laptop screens then stop right away as it can pressurize your neck and spine.

If you work sitting on a chair with a laptop on your lap, here is a gentle reminder. Straighten your posture. Thanks to the on-going quarantine period many people had to say bye-bye to their office buildings and created a make-shift work station at homes. While some people are lucky enough to have a proper work-from-home (WFH) space, others are just struggling between their beds, coffee tables, couches and dining tables. Earlier, the idea of working from home sounded amazing. But now, gradually, the transition has started to take a toll on many people’s health. Since no one knows when the COVID-19 pandemic is going to end, slouching over your laptops for extended period of hours needs to stop. Well, no, we are not talking about stopping your work but improving your posture while working, which will help in fighting your neck problems. Also Read - Is work from home giving you a pain in the neck? 5 yoga poses to relieve your discomfort

HOW IS NECK PAIN RELATED TO POSTURE?

When you sit on a couch or a bed while looking at your laptop screens, it is pretty likely that you end up putting your head forward and slouching while rounding your shoulders. This may lead you to put too much strain on your body tissues. As a result, the whole process causes chronic pain in your body especially your neck. While at first it may seem minimal, but if not taken care of properly this problem can take on a severe form. Also Read - Global Employee Health and Fitness Month: Easy desk workouts for back and neck pain

​HOW TO FIGHT NECK PAIN?

Many people believe that there is a correct posture, which can be followed throughout the day. But let us tell you that it’s a myth.Even sitting with your back straight for the whole day may lead to stiffness and back and neck pain. Therefore, you need to follow these adjustments to stay fit while working from home during quarantine. Also Read - 4 ways to deal with your desk job spondylitis

Stop slouching

According to a study, published in a journal named BioMed Central, posture differences or slouching are directly linked with developing pains. Therefore, if you are slouching or leaning forward on your laptop screens then stop right away as it can pressurize your neck and spine. Try keeping a pillow or roll a cloth to put it at the back of your neck to prevent pain.

​Keep changing your posture throughout the day

Don’t just remain seated at one position for hours.Try moving to a chair or a standing desk or even to your dining table. When you keep shifting your sitting position, it will avoid putting the entire load on one area, which can help you prevent any strain on your neck.

Keep taking breaks

Just like in office, you need to take little coffee breaks at home too. You don’t have to get up for some work unnecessarily.You can just randomly take a little walk around the house, fill up your water bottle or even check on other family members. Taking a break for around 5 minutes and looking away from your laptop screen is extremely important to keep working for longer period of hours.

Set up a workstation

Setting up your workstation properly doesn’t mean that you need to stick to one place while working.You just need to make a few amendments to prevent work from home from becoming a pain in your body. For example, try keeping the screen of your laptop at the same level as your eyes to avoid straining your neck.