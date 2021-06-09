There were speculations that coronavirus may slow down in summers, but it seems that the pandemic is not over yet. Many thought that when the summer weather came and led to humidity, the Covid-19 slowly wears off. While the number of cases in many countries has decreased, the fear of getting infected still lingers over our heads. The virus remained untouched by the blazing summer temperatures, despite the fact that it is thought to not flourish in hot settings. A new study further added to the evidence that warm temperature isn’t enough to prevent Covid spread. Also Read - Covid Nails: Your Fingernails Can Tell If You Have Had Coronavirus

Warm Weather Alone Cannot Reduce Coronavirus Spread

According to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, temperature and population density are the most important factors determining how easily the virus spreads, but only in the absence of mobility-restricting measures, such as lockdowns. Study author Tom Smith from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London where the study was conducted said, “Our results show that temperature changes have a much smaller effect on transmission than policy interventions, so while people remain unvaccinated, governments mustn’t drop policies like lockdowns and social distancing just because a seasonal change means the weather is warming up.” Also Read - COVID-19 Triple Variant: New Coronavirus Variant Found In India Can Cause Lung Lesions, Extreme Weight Loss

Covid Spread More Prominent In Autumn And Winter Due To Certain Reasons

The study authors noticed that seasonal variation has been a source of uncertainty in transmission forecasts of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19. As per the study, lower and winter temperatures may lead to the virus spreading more easily in the absence of policy interventions or behavioural changes. Since humans have been the main carriers of the virus, the experts believe quantifying the effects of environmental factors like temperature, humidity and UV radiation on coronavirus has been difficult. Comparing environmental factors on a global scale is also difficult due to differences in interventions and case-counting between countries and regions, especially since some countries, such as Brazil, India, and Iran, have high transmission despite having warmer climates. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Covid More Likely To Spread Indoors Through Maskless Interaction, Study Confirms

While temperature and population density have an impact on SARS-CoV-2 transmission, the study reveals that public policy and individual behaviour are the most relevant factors. During lockdowns, for example, there was no discernible trace of temperature affecting transmission. Will Pearse, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial, concluded, “This means, for example, that warmer regions should not expect to ease mobility restrictions before colder regions. This is especially true as warmer regions tend to have higher population densities.”

Precautions Are A Must Due To Unpredictable Behaviour Of Covid Variants

Preliminary studies have shown that some variants of the coronavirus may survive and thrive in different climates, meaning they might change depending on their environment. Experts believe that some viral diseases might slow down during summers, but it isn’t the case always. Since there is not much evidence on how the virus would behave in different temperatures, it is best to practice appropriate steps to protect yourself and those around you throughout the year.

(with inputs from IANS)