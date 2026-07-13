Is turmeric with black pepper better for joint health than turmeric alone? Scientists explain

Turmeric and black pepper are often paired for joint health, but does the combination work better? An expert explains the science, benefits and limitations.

Turmeric has long been used in Indian cooking for centuries but there seems to be a new trend that has risen to the surface that suggests taking turmeric with black pepper supports healthier joints. But does this combination of ingredients really work better than turmeric alone?

Turmeric and joint health

The potential health benefits of turmeric is curcumin which is the main active compound in turmeric. Curcumin is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative effects which is why researchers had examined turmeric for treating osteoarthritis and other joint problems.

A few studies and meta-analyses including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have conducted on the effects of turmeric for osteoarthritis symptoms including knee pain, stiffness, joint strength, mobility and overall function. The preliminary results are encouraging but scientists say more careful and rigorous studies are required before any definite assumptions can be drawn.

According to researchers despite its many benefits they say that curcumin is limited in its use due to low absorption. Researchers claim that curcumin is not easily absorbed when taken as turmeric alone so it is uncertain how much of it can reach the bloodstream. And this is the reason why black pepper comes into the picture. The natural piperine found in black pepper can have a significant effect on the absorption of curcumin by the body. The NIH suggests one way to increase curcumin's absorption to the body is to mix curcumin with piperine.

Expert opinion

Dr. Mohit Sharma, Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Fortis Jalandhar believes that turmeric and black pepper can be more effective when used together as compared to turmeric alone. He said, The active ingredient of turmeric is rich in anti-inflammatory effects but the body does not easily absorb it. Thus the active ingredient of black pepper can enhance the absorption of curcumin which may lead to better absorption of the anti-inflammatory properties of the turmeric. In some cases the mix could help to provide comfort and mobility to their joints but shouldn't be considered a substitute for medical treatment prescribed for arthritis or other joint diseases.

Is it safe to use turmeric and black pepper together?

The NIH does mention some highly bioavailable curcumin products may have side effects such as potential liver-related effects in some people. Turmeric or curcumin supplements should be avoided by individuals who are using blood thinners, diabetes medications or other prescription drugs. It also warns that individuals who are taking blood thinners, diabetes medications or prescription drugs should talk with a healthcare professional before taking turmeric or curcumin supplements.

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While turmeric could have certain benefits for joint health the addition of black pepper may be helpful in assisting the body to absorb curcumin. The main claim for the combination being more potent than turmeric alone is that it increases absorption. Turmeric and black pepper can be a helpful supplement to a healthy lifestyle but weight management and exercise are still the primary ways to keep joints health as well as medical treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement or treatment.