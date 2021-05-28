Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, one of many concerns surrounding Covid-19 was whether or not the infection spread from the bodies of people who have died due to highly contagious viral infection. This was a challenge especially for those who tried to perform the last rites of their family members who died from Covid. A new study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) found that transmission of the virus is highly unlikely from the dead. Also Read - More Than 50% Covid Patients Succumb to Death Due To Secondary Infections Like Black Fungus: ICMR

According to the Forensic Chief at AIIMS, Dr Sudhir Gupta, coronavirus does not remain active in the nasal and oral cavities 12 to 24 hours after the death of an infected person, making coronavirus transmission from the deceased extremely improbable.

No-Risk From People Who Died Due To Covid

Pilot research on Covid-19 positive medico-legal cases that were submitted to a post-mortem was done in the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS throughout the previous year. "Around 100 bodies were re-tested for coronavirus infection in an interval of 12 to 24 hours after death and the result was negative. The virus does not remain active at all in nasal and oral cavities 24 hours after death," Dr Gupta told PTI.

The Health Ministry had listed the guidelines to be followed at the crematorium or burial ground, saying that crematorium and burial ground staff should be aware that novel coronavirus does not pose an additional risk and that they should practice standard precautions such as hand hygiene, masks, and gloves.

People Should Follow Guidelines At The Crematorium

According to AIIMS Forensic Chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, for safety reasons, the nasal and mouth cavities should be sealed to avoid leaking of bodily fluids or other orifices or punctures caused by catheter removal, drains, and tubes should be sterilised.

People handling such bodies should also wear protective gear such as masks, gloves, and PPE kits as a precaution. "Collection of bones and ashes is completely safe as there is no risk of transmission of infection from the mortal remains," Gupta said.

(with inputs from agencies)