Ever since the beginning of the pandemic one of many concerns surrounding Covid-19 was whether or not the infection spread from the bodies of people who have died due to highly contagious viral infection. This was a challenge especially for those who tried to perform the last rites of their family members who died from Covid. A new study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) found that transmission of the virus is highly unlikely from the dead. According to the Forensic Chief at AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta coronavirus does not remain active in the nasal and oral