Is There A New Wave Of Covid Coming? Suggests New Report

Covid new wave expected: Many reports have made many claims about corona's variants and sub-variants. But we will have to wait to get rid of the epidemic. In the current situation, the sub-variant of omicron is spreading rapidly worldwide. Meanwhile, the University of Washington said in an analysis that the daily figure for COVID-19 infections is projected to gradually increase to around 18.7 million by February, which is currently at 16.7 million. Therefore, after the arrival of this report, it is feared that the cases of corona may increase once again all over the world.

Rapid Spread Of Omicron Variant

According to the report, this new estimated average is lower than the previous winter. The situation worsened after January 2022, but it did not prove fatal. It is a relief that along with this report, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington also said that the increase in cases is not expected to increase the deaths.

Increasing Infection Cases In Singapore

It has been estimated in this report that in the coming February, the global daily death toll will average 2,748. Whereas at present, it is around 1,660. According to IHME, Omicron's subvariant XBB is spreading rapidly in Singapore. It is spreading rapidly but is less severe. The report states that XBB will not have much effect on people who have already been infected with Omicron's BA.5 subvariant.

Covid Is Spreading In Germany Too

There has already been a jump in the cases of corona in Germany. A report related to this came out on October 24. The report suggests that the recent COVID increase in Germany may be due to the Omicron subvariant BQ.1 or BQ.1.1. Also, it can be seen in other parts of Europe in the coming weeks. In Germany, since 2020, the number of patients admitted to hospitals is being been more, which is a matter of concern.